Forest deptt employees stage demo

PESHAWAR; The employees of the Forest Department and Forest force staged a demonstration in Jinnah Park on Thursday, urging the government to provide them the same salaries, Shuhada package and promotion like that of police force.

The patron- in-chief of the action committee, Mumtaz Ali, Mujtaba Shah, Aminullah and others were leading the protesters.

The protesters on the occasion announced a boycott of the ongoing tree plantation drive.

They warned the government to expand their protest and hold a big meeting in front of the provincial assembly if their demands were not accepted.