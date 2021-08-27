Certificates distributed

LAHORE:The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a one day workshop on “Intellectual Property Protection in Academia” for faculty members here Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the training workshop and distributed certificates among the participants while Director ORIC Dr Farhan Jamil and number of UVAS faculty members as participants from different departments of the university were also present. Assistant Controller of Patents Ms Shakra Khurshid from Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan was the resource person of the workshop.

Prof Nasim said the main objective of the workshop was to create awareness among the faculty members about Intellectual Property Rights and their significance in academia.