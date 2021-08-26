PMC issues policy for foreign grads

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission, the regulator for medical and dental practice in the country, has announced a policy decision for Pakistanis, who graduated prior to September 2020, regarding their licensing and National Licensing Examination attempts.

According to it, a foreign medical or dental graduate who graduated prior to September 2020 shall be granted a Provisional License to undertake a house job on qualifying both steps of the NLE and verification of their degree from the granting university.

"The foreign graduates, who graduated prior to September 2020, shall not be required to provide a foreign license or foreign house job as per current licensing Pathways if their college is not in Category A."