Services Hospital MS removed

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has removed Dr Mohsin Jawad Siddiqui from the post of Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital and asked him to report to the Health Department immediately. In a statement here on Wednesday, Specialized Healthcare Department Secretary Sara Aslam said Dr Mohsin Jawad was transferred over poor performance in the hospital.

She said Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has been transferred and posted as Principal Medical Officer in Services Hospital and assigned him additional charge of MS Services Hospital. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has issued a notification in this regard.