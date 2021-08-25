Farewell held in honour of outgoing AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Outgoing AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday attended a farewell dinner as he is prepared to leave the state’s highest office today (Wednesday).

Politicians, educationists, journalists, intellectuals and the people belonging to different walks of life — while paying glowing tributes to the outgoing president for proactively projecting Kashmir cause all over the world and turning the liberated territory into a hub of knowledge — termed him pride of the liberated territory and a valuable asset of Pakistan.

The function organised by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) was addressed by Members of the AJK Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Majed Khan and Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Vice-Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology Brig (r) Younus Javed, Vice-Chancellor University of Kotli Prof Dr Dilnawaz Ahmed Garddezi, Vice-Chancellor University of Poonch-Rawalakot Prof Dr Rasool Jan, Vice-Chancellor Women’s University Bagh Prof Dr Abdul Hameed, Registrar AJK University Dr Ayesha Sohail, Inspector General Police AJK Sohail Habib Tajik and others.

While describing Sardar Masood Khan’s services to the nation as exemplary, they said that he projected the Kashmir cause with great national spirit and zeal on every available forum in the world.