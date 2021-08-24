Umar Akmal hopes to return with domestic performance

LAHORE: Cricketer Umar Akmal hopes to return to the national team on the basis of his domestic show. Kamal while talking to reporters here said that he is happy to be playing cricket again.

“I am thinking ahead forgetting what has happened in the past and the whole focus is only on cricket and I want to do well," he said. It should be noted that Umar Akmal was allowed to play club cricket on August 4. His rehab programme will be completed next month, after which he will be eligible to play domestic cricket.