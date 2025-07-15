Ncuti Gatwa breaks silence on exiting ‘Doctor Who’

Ncuti Gatwa shared the real reason why he quitted hit English TV series Doctor Who.

Gatwa made his debut in 2023 special episode and officially took over the role as the main Doctor in 2024 season.

In an interview with the BBC's Sunday with with Laura Kuenssberg Show, the actor opened up about his decision of stepping down from the iconic role.

He said, "I'm getting old, and my body was tired."

The Barbie star further explained, "And I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I'm making really great decisions."

"It's the most amazing job in the world, a job that any actor would dream of and because it’s so good it’s strenuous," Gatwa added.

When asked if he would ever consider reprising this role, he said, "Never say never."

Gatwa had his breakthrough from his performance in Netflix original Sex Education, for which he earned multiple BAFTA Television Award nominations.

Up next, he is set to star in The Roses, Jay Roach’s satirical black comedy also starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg and Kate Mckinnon. It is set to release on August 29.