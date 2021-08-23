Senior bureaucrat files written apology over murder threats

SUKKUR: The arrested senior bureaucrat, deputy secretary Sindh Home Department, on Saturday filed a written apology in a case of murder threats to a (retd) additional sessions judge and a judge of the Sindh High Court.

According to reports, the deputy secretary Home Department Sindh, Rahim Bakhsh Maitlo, has submitted a written apology in the court of First Civil Judge, Ghotki, in a case of threatening to murder a retired additional sessions judge Ghulam Murtaza Maitlo and Sindh High Court’s Justice (retd) Ali Sain Dino Maitlo.

The reports said both the victims had accepted the apology and through their counsel submitted their letters, in which they requested the court to forgive the accused. After mutual agreement among the feuding parties, the court had adjourned the case till Monday.