‘Corona vaccination drive going well’

LAHORE: With the special efforts of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare secretary, vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals in Punjab. Special SOPs have been issued for various sectors in view of the growing situation with regard to corona across the province, said Health Secretary Sara Aslam. Sara Aslam said rapid increase in the number of corona cases in Punjab was a matter of concern. She said all the people aged more than 18 years should immediately vaccinate themselves.