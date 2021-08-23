Orakzai traders observe shutdown

HANGU: The traders and shopkeepers on Sunday observed a complete shutdown and blocked the roads for traffic on the call of traders union and Orakzai Rights Movement to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

Around 450 traders and shopkeepers closed down their shops and trade centres in Mushti Mela Bazaar and took out a protest rally.

The protesting traders and shopkeepers, led by Anjuman-e-Tajiran Mushti Mela Bazaar president Salim Khan and Orakzai Rights Movement president Halim Gul, also blocked Mushti Bazaar-Dabori-Kalaya road for all kinds of traffic.

Speaking at the protest rally, the Salim Khan and Halim Gul said that government should lift the ban from the transportation of wood, fertilizers, put an end to raids at homes without arrest warrants, restore 3G and 4G internet system so the people could be able to keep contact with their near and dear ones living abroad in connection with earning a livelihood.

They alleged that some police officials at Mushti Police Station were harassing people and raiding homes without any arrest warrants.

The protesters demanded that police personnel should be transferred forthwith or else they would continue their strike.