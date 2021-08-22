LGH seminar highlights importance of breastfeeding

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said mother's milk is a special gift given by Allah Almighty for newborns and the first natural vaccine as well which among other blessings is given to newborns.

He added that breastfeeding boosts immune system and protects against many complex diseases in children.

Breastfed babies are perfectly healthy physically and mentally while their bones are strong so that they do not suffer from weakness and grows vigorously, he said.

These views were expressed by Principal PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar while addressing lectures on physical and other effects of breast milk on newborns at LGH, here Saturday.

Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Rabia Iqbal and Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim were present on the occasion who also delivered lectures on the topic. Prof Al-freed said that Islam emphasises on breastfeeding to children for two years due to which the emotional attachment of the babies to the mother develops naturally and "emotional attachment" reflects also. He said that breastfeeding mothers are also less likely to get breast cancer as compare to other.

In her talk, Dr Laila Shafiq said that pediatricians have allowed formula milk only in case of any compulsion.

Medical experts unanimously agree that canned milk cannot be a substitute for breast milk in any way while average parents cannot afford to provide good quality canned milk to their children financially also. Due to any serious illness or compulsion to not have milk to newborns should be fed only breast milk which is nutritious, sterile and guarantees the health of the newborn, she said. Dr Rabia Iqbal said the government has also enacted legislation regarding breastfeeding and in baby wards canned milk companies have been banned to discourage formula milk for newborn babies.

Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim in her conversation called upon nursing community and said that it is their responsibility to make pregnant women who are coming for treatment or delivery more aware of the benefits of breastfeeding their unborn baby as breast milk naturally contains those different healthy elements and meets the nutritional needs of the child and the condition and quantity of his body.

Talking to the media, Principal AMC/PGMI added that mother's milk is also helpful against 10 respiratory diseases and ear infections in children as well as urinary tract infections as the mother milk contains useful ingredients like oil, potassium, lactose, protein, phosphorus, iron, calcium, zinc, sodium, vitamins A, B, C, D and E as well as lactoferrin, lysozyme, factor, antibodies and immunity.

He said the efforts of the World Health Organisation (WHO) over the last four decades have improved the rate of breastfeeding and there has been a 50 per cent increase in special six-month breastfeeding globally which is a welcome development.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the construction of Mother & Child Hospital in the province will provide better medical facilities to mother and child and this is the first government to provide better medical facilities for mother and child who has taken a unique step for which there was no precedent.