B-Tech engineers in KP demand service structure

CHARSADDA: B-Tech engineers serving in various government departments have asked the relevant authorities to make a service structure for their career progression.

Talking to The News here, B-Tech engineers Niaz Bacha, Aurangzeb, Ahmad Ali and others expressed concern over the government’s apathy to equalise B-tech engineering with BSc engineering.

They said the Pakistan Engineering Council was violating directives of the Supreme Court in this regard.

They argued that B-Tech engineering was considered better than BSc engineering in the world but it did not get that status in Pakistan.

“The Pakistan Engineering Council is unwilling to accept our status, which is the main reason that B-Tech engineers are not given jobs,” they said.

They said the Supreme Court had also upheld the B-Tech status as equal to the Bachelor of Engineering.

The National Technology Council was established in 2015 to resolve this issue, but it could not achieve its objectives despite the passage of six long years, they complained.

They asked the government to implement the court decision for equalising the B-Tech (Hons) to BE Engineering so that B-tech graduates could avail the job opportunities.