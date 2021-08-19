Iran ready to work with Russia, China on Afghan peace

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday told his Russian and Chinese counterparts that Tehran is ready to cooperate with the two countries to establish "stability and peace" in Afghanistan.

"Iran is ready to cooperate with China to establish security, stability and peace in Afghanistan and strive for its people’s development, progress and prosperity," Raisi told China´s Xi Jinping in a phone call initiated from Beijing, Raisi´s official website said.

He also expressed Iran´s readiness for "any cooperation for establishing peace and calm in Afghanistan" in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We believe all Afghan groups should work together and turn the US withdrawal into a turning point for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan," he said.

Iran had tense relations with the Taliban between 1996 when they took power and 2001 when they were toppled in an American-led invasion over their links to al-Qaeda and the 9/11 attacks. Iran never recognised the Taliban's rule, but has stressed in recent months that they must be "part of a future solution" in Afghanistan.