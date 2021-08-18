Rs5.5m donated to GCU-EFT

LAHORE:Dr Masood Akbar, an expatriate Old Ravian, has donated Rs5.5 million to the Endowment Fund Trust of Government College University Lahore (GCU-EFT) for the scholarships of deserving students.

In a press release issued by GCU-EFT Iqbal Z Ahmed, president GCU-EFT Executive Committee, said five perpetual golden scholarships would be initiated with the donation which shall be given to financially-challenged students on merit every year.

PU Associate Degree exams date sheet: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued the written/practical examination date sheets of Associate Degree Arts/Science, Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2021. Associate Degree Arts/Science, Part-I exam will start from September 10 while Part-II exam will start from September 24, 2021. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Journals recognised: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has recognised two journals of Punjab University in Y category.

A PU spokesperson said that in this regard, recognition had been given to Hailey College of Banking & Finance research journal "International Journal of Business Reflections” and Department of Archaeology’s research journal “Ancient Punjab”.