Fifth generation war not a philosophy, but reality: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said digital media was the future of new era and the government was working on a plan to present Pakistan’s narrative to the world effectively through this technology.

Briefing the media here, Fawad said the Digital Media Wing published a report with a glimpse of the hybrid war facing Pakistan.

The minister said the fifth generation war and hybrid war were not a philosophy but a reality.

He said the government was setting up the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) to address the challenges of fake news, sectarian and hateful content.

He said a big network was being operated by India to promote sectarianism in Pakistan, which was spreading baseless news against Pakistan.

The minister said millions of users of social media were using different social media platforms in Pakistan and the future of advertising was digital ads.

He said it was important to bring digital advertisement under regulation as Google and Facebook were getting Rs7 billion from Pakistan in terms of advertisement.

Fawad Ch said there were 114 satellite TV channels, 183 million mobile users, 98 million subscribers of 3G and 4G internet services and 101 million subscribers of broadband services.

He said the country has 258 FM Radio channels and hundreds of millions of users in different social media sites.