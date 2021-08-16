Another 26 fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh, 1,399 new cases detected

As many as 26 more patients died in Sindh during the last 24 hours due to complications of Covid-19 lifting the death toll of the contagious disease in the province to 6,439, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation.

He added that another 1,399 people in Sindh had been diagnosed with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours after 19,059 tests were conducted.

The CM explained that after the 26 more deaths, the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh stood at 1.6 per cent. He added that the detection of 1,399 new cases through tests of 19,059 samples constituted a 7.3 per cent current detection rate of Covid-19 in the province.

Shad said that so far 5,284,789 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 412,148 cases diagnosed, of which 86.8 per cent or 358,060 patients had recovered, including 425 during the last 24 hours.

He stated that there were currently 46,649 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Sindh, of whom 45,193 were in home isolation, 1,419 in different hospitals and 37 in isolation centres. The condition of 1,256 patients was stated to be critical and 90 of them had been shifted onto ventilators, the CM said.

According to Shah, of the 1,399 new cases, 830 were detected in Karachi. Sharing the districts-wise statistics of new Covid-19 patients in the province, he said 324 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Karachi’s District East, 178 in Karachi’s District Central, 154 in Karachi’s District South, 145 in Hyderabad, 85 in Karachi’s District Korangi, 62 in Karachi’s District Malir, 55 in Nawabshah, 45 in Badin, 40 in Jamshoro, 37 in Matiari, 33 each in Tharparkar and Sanghar, 27 in Karachi’s District West, 23 in Mirpurkhas, 21 in Umerkot, 18 in Shikarpur, 13 in Sukkur, 12 each in Sujawal and Thatta, 11 in Khairpur, 10 each in Tando Muhammad Khan and Ghotki, eight in Larkana, five in Dadu, four in Jacobabad, three in Kashmore, two in Tando Allahyar and on in Naushehro Feroz.

Sharing the Covid-19 vaccination data, he said that during the last 24 hours, 136,774 persons were inoculated in Sindh. As of now, a total of 9,257,764 vaccine doses have been administered to 27.2 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.