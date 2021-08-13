PTI, PML-N and PPP status quo forces: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has warned the youth against falling in the trap of false slogans of the PTI, PML-N and PPP, terming these status quo forces doing politics for personal interests of capitalists and powerful lobbies and befooling masses in the name of electoral reforms.

The fact was that the existing system suited these parties as it was better serving their interests, he said while addressing a ceremony of JI Youth convention at Mansoora Thursday in connection with International Youth Day. He appealed to the youth to launch a peaceful democratic struggle against the corrupt system and bring educated young people into the folds of the JI.

“We are organising the youth at union council levels and set a target to bring 100,000 youth at Minar-e-Pakistan to launch a struggle to transform Pakistan into real welfare Islamic democratic state,” he added. He said the dynastic politics was the main hurdle in putting the country on track as few faces belonging to the same families and class had captured the resources for decades. The ruling class, he added, only multiplied the miseries of the masses and the PTI proved itself same despite claiming the agent of “change”. It’s the country’s youth who could bring the real change, he further added. Later, Siraj held a meeting with a delegation of Christian missionaries from Virginia State of the US. He presented the JI point of view before them on the topics of child marriage, forced conversion and women and minorities rights.

He said the propaganda was being spread against the Islamic forces regarding the rights of women and minorities. He said Islam guaranteed the rights to minorities in an Islamic state. He said religious freedom was the basic pillar of an Islamic society. There was a need to promote dialogue among different religions to promote harmony and peace in world, he added.