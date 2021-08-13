Ex-lawmaker announces to launch new political party

PESHAWAR: A former Member National Assembly, Shah Ji Gul Afridi, on Thursday announced to formally launch a new political party —Tehreek Islahat Pakistan Party— on the Independence Day.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, he said the party that he would head as its chairman would start efforts for introducing reforms in the tribal areas and extend the process later to all institutions of the country.

The party vice-chairman, Hafiz Malik, legal advisor Moazam Butt and other members were present on the occasion.

Shah Ji Gul Afridi said he would launch the new party at an Independence Day function in Islamabad.

He said a rally would be taken out from Khyber tribal district which would culminate in Peshawar on August 14.

The former lawmaker said peace, brotherhood and development was the manifesto of his new party which, he believed, would bring about reforms and development in the country by implementing the very manifesto.

He agreed that the development of former tribal areas was possible through the merger but felt that the government was not serious and the three percent share in the National Finance Commission Award was denied to the merged districts.

Shah Ji Gul Afridi said he had filed a writ in the Peshawar High Court against the under representation of the merged areas in the national and provincial assembly and denial of the share in the NFC Award.

He believed those raising slogans of “Lar Ao Bar Yo Afghan” were not sincere to both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The head of the new political party said a peaceful and developed Afghanistan was a must for Pakistan. He supported the border fencing with Afghanistan, hoping that would prevent the entry of terrorists into Pakistan.

Shah Ji Gul Afridi defended his earlier decision of joining the Balochistan Awami Party and said he had done that for the development of his people and the area.

He said the Tehreek Islahat Pakistan Party would field candidates in the coming local government elections.