Noor Mukadam case: Suspect’s DNA matches crime scene samples

ISLAMABAD: The DNA of suspect Zahir Jaffar involved in the brutal murder of a young woman, Noor Mukadam, has matched the samples gathered from the crime scene, proving that the victim was raped before murder, investigators disclosed.

The police received the forensic report on Wednesday. The report said the fingerprints of the suspect were found on the dagger and the gun recovered from the crime scene on the day of occurrence. The report termed the CCTV footage real after examining it from different angles. Noor Mukadam’s throat was sliced with a sharp-edged weapon and her head was severed from the body.

The killer tortured her with a knuckle duster before slaughtering her to death. Sources in the federal capital police said the cell phone record of Zahir Zakir Jaffar had made startling disclosures. According to investigators, the accused recording his confession said, “I killed Noor because she had killed me.”