AFP
August 12, 2021

Sudan says to hand Bashir over for international war crimes trial

World

AFP
August 12, 2021

KHARTOUM: Sudan will hand longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said on Wednesday. Bashir, 77, has been wanted by the ICC for more than a decade over charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Sudanese region.

