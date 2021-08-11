Unsatisfactory performance

After having won the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, PTI ministers have now claimed that they would form government in Sindh in the 2023 elections. It is good to be ambitious, but it is also important to analyse one’s performance. Ever since the PTI came to power, its performance hasn’t been satisfactory. The cost of living has sharply risen and mismanagement in the country is worse than when the ‘corrupt PPP and PML-N governments were in power. Cases of rape, murder and sexual abuse have also increased in the last three years. Fake online sellers are involved in fraudulent activities, and, unfortunately, no action has been taken against them. In the absence of a competent department, the only option that citizens have is to share their complaints on social media.

Pakistan will soon witness chaos and unrest if the government doesn’t take timely action. Pakistan has been facing many challenges including, but not limited to, rapid population growth, adverse effects of climate change, severe water crisis and slow economic growth. We need dynamic, intelligent and hardworking people to overcome these hurdles. We must learn from China how we can uplift our country.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad