Mother of nine stabbed to death â€˜by husbandâ€™

In yet another incident of violence against a woman, a mother of nine was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband at their house in Karachiâ€™s Korangi neighbourhood on Tuesday. The Korangi police said that the incident took place in a squatter settlement within their jurisdiction. They said that the womanâ€™s body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

She was identified as 45-year-old Nasreen, wife of Mian Muhammad. Citing the initial investigation, the police said that the victimâ€™s husband might be behind the incident. They said that the man might have stabbed his wife to death during an argument. The woman was a mother of nine, while her husband is a labourer, they added.