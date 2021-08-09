All parties united on Kashmir, Palestine, CPEC: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said despite political differences, all parties stood together on issues like Kashmir, Palestine, nuclear programme and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was addressing a special meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir here on Sunday. The meeting was held to brief the visiting IPHRC delegation of the OIC.

He reminded that The New York Times has reported that due to the Indian oppression, about 500,000 people have become jobless and USD five billion have been lost. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said the OIC must use a third country to help raise the Kashmir issue at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) like the Rohingya genocide.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi urged the OIC-IPHRC to act immediately to help save the suffering humanity in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) before it is too late as the Indian genocide of the Kashmiri people was touching new highs.

The chairman said the United Nations was formed after the failure of the League of Nations. He deplored the fact that the United Nations was also failing to resolve issues like Kashmir and Palestine. The humanity is bleeding in the occupied Kashmir but the prosperous world is a silent spectator, he added.

He reminded that the demographic changes are taking place in the IIOJ&K and about 4.1 million new domiciles have been issued to non-Kashmiris brought from the mainland India, which is a violation of the Indian constitution.

The Indian regime is not providing medical facilities to the jailed freedom-loving Kashmiris. Afridi said India is violating the basic rights of freedom of speech and any Kashmiri who writes anything on the digital media, is pushed behind bars under the notorious UAPA laws.

He said all the political parties took part in the elections recently held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Premier League has been launched to help showcase the talent of the Kashmiri youth. He said it is not about Kashmir and rather it is about the suffering humanity which needs assistance from the OIC and the United Nations.

He said Pakistan has fought war against terrorism to save the world from this menace and have given unprecedented sacrifices and the world needs to value the sacrifices given by the brave Pakistani nation.

The chairman of the delegation, Dr Muhammad Saeed Abdullah, said despite coronavirus spread, the IPHRC had decided to undertake the visit due to the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Another prominent member of the IPHRC, Dr Haci Alo Aeikgul, briefed the committee about the updates on the steps taken by the OIC delegation and said that India was neither cooperating nor allowing the delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Waleed Rasool, head of the Kashmir Committee’s Advisory Board on Academia, said the Indian government had waged a war against Kashmiris from all sides and systematically, the Hindu population was being increased in the IIOJ&K, while the Muslim population was decreasing. Quoting the Indian official data, Dr Waleed said India was manipulating data to turn the Muslim-majority Kashmir into the Hindu-majority state by using all unethical means.