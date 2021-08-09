CM calls for foiling anti-state elements’ plots

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here Sunday chaired a meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said Ulema and scholars had always guided the nation at every crucial time, and played effective role in promoting brotherhood, solidarity and religious tolerance in the country.

He also commended the religious scholars’ efforts in the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Buzdar said, “Pakistan belongs to all of us and everyone should play a positive role for maintaining peace, religious harmony and brotherhood, and foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Ministers Raja Basharat and Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, and Ulema, scholars, famous literary and religious personalities from all schools of thought attended the meeting. The meeting also issued a joint declaration stating that the role of Ulema and religious scholars for setting up Pakistan as well as to maintain its stability is a bright chapter of our history.

The circumstances of the beloved homeland demands that scholars and religious figures should continue to play their role for national unity, stability, religious harmony and to maintain law and order situation.

The declaration stated that through the Punjab government, religious scholars and Ulema assure the nation that they are fully aware of the requirements of the security and defence of the homeland and they will stand beside the nation, united and firm, in the time of trial.

According to the declaration, the religious scholars and Zakireen will adopt a positive attitude in their sermons to avoid sectarian tensions.

Our religion Islam teaches us tolerance towards non-Muslims and guarantees the protection of their worship places.

The Ulema, Mashaikh, scholars in their speeches should also emphasize tolerance, humanity and unity of the Ummah.

They will fully cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order during Muharram and especially ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Scholars of all schools of thought also agreed not to hurt the sentiments of any Muslim, for which they will adhere to the policy of “do not leave your sect and do not criticise the sect of others”.

It was also stated in the joint declaration that terrorism and killings in the name of religion are anti-Islamic, and Ulema and scholars strongly condemn it.

They will avoid all such speeches and writings which may cause annoyance and provocation to any school of thought.

The Islamic state guarantees good treatment with the non-Muslim citizens, especially the protection of their worship places and we should ensure it.

A strong condemnation was made in the joint statement on the attack on the temple in Bhongh Rahim Yar Khan.

The meeting paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcement agencies for the defence and integrity of the beloved motherland and they salute the bravery and courage of the brave sons of the soil.

It was further stated that the country is passing through a critical phase and in this time of trial we all should show patience, courage and foresightedness for strengthening and stability of our dear homeland.

We pray to Allah Almighty to protect our country and may our efforts to ensure unity and integrity among us yield positive results, the declaration concludes.

On this occasion, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi stressed Ulema to keep a vigilant eye on the elements spreading hate content on the internet.