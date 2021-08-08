 
Sun Aug 08, 2021
August 8, 2021

Rescue 1122 cancels Muharram holidays

Peshawar

August 8, 2021

PESHAWAR: Director General of Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad Saturday cancelled the Muharram holidays of all officials as part of an emergency plan and ordered to deploy 5000 personnel in the province. Spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said on the directions of DG Khateer, all arrangements have been finalized across the province.

He said that rescue ambulances, fire vehicles and medical technicians would be deployed near all Imambargah for round the clock duties.

