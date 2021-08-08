Top female mafia boss held in Italy

ROME: A top female mafia boss in Naples, Maria Licciardi, was arrested on Saturday while attempting to fly to Spain, Italian media reports said.

The 70-year-old, known as "la piccoletta" or the little one because of her small stature, is the sister of the late Gennaro Licciardi, founder of the family Camorra clan based in the suburbs of Scampia and Secondigliano. She had served eight years in prison previously, being released in December 2009, according to media reports.