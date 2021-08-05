Elevation issue PBC to announce strategy today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) will announce its decision today (Thursday) regarding its next line of action against the recommendation of elevation of a judge of the Sindh High Court to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, constituted under the 18th Constitutional

Amendment for the purpose of appointment of judges for the superior judiciary on July 28 had recommended the elevation of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a junior Sindh High Court (SHC) judge to the Supreme Court, amid a protest by the apex regulatory body of lawyers, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The Pakistan Bar Council, however, had observed a complete strike on July 28 throughout the country as a mark of complete protest and exceptions to the elevation of a junior Judge by ignoring four senior Judges of the same high court as well as the principle of seniority as enshrined in various landmark judgments of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Later on they had decided to convene a lawyers representatives meeting to evolve a consensus for future course of action against the recommendation of the Judicial Commission, elevating the judge of Sindh High Court.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, it was stated that a meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council will be held today (Thursday) at its office in Supreme Court, Islamabad. After the conclusion of the meeting, the PBC vice-chairman along with members will brief the press on decisions at 2pm.