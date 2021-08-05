Hasan wants to start ICC Test Championship campaign with win

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan leading all-rounder Hasan Ali said that Greenshirts have lost a good opportunity of making an impact ahead of the World Cup T20 as rain played the spoilsport in the four-match T20 series against West Indies.

In a virtual media talk Wednesday from West Indies, Hasan said it was a good opportunity to make final preparation against a team that won the T20 World Cup twice.

“West Indies always carries favourite tag when it comes to T20 cricket and especially World Cup. They have got good hitters backed by exciting all-rounders. A full series would have been beneficial for Pakistan. But everything was spoiled by the weather and no one has any control on that,” Hasan said.

The all-rounder added that team members were excited to win the series 1-0. “Though we lost a good chance of giving our T20 World Cup preparations a final touch, we are happy to have won the series 1-0.”

Hasan fancied Pakistan chances in the forthcoming Test series against West Indies.

“The series would be a fresh start for our quest to play the ICC Test Championship final. We want to start the new ICC World Test Championship campaign with a win. We hope that we have the required strength to win the series.”

Hasan looked eager to carry forward his form into the Test series. “We are looking forward to the Test series. I will try to carry my form forward as my previous series with the red ball was also a good one.”

When asked about the bowlers’ performances being not up to the mark in recent times, Hasan said, “Our bowling unit has given some good performances in the past. The coaches have trust in our abilities, we as a bowling unit have trust in our abilities and we are looking forward to doing well in the forthcoming matches.”