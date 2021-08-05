IG for quick action against protest demos on The Mall

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab has directed the CCPO Lahore that the Lahore High Court has declared The Mall a "red zone" since 2017, so legal action should not be delayed against the protesters, violating the court orders, and the reports of actions against the protesters should be regularly sent to the Central Police Office.

He, through a letter forwarded to the CCPO, said that Mall Road was a red zone within which the protest demonstration or sit-in was a security risk, therefore, immediate legal action should be taken on violation of the court orders. He said that blocking traffic in front of Punjab Assembly at Faisal Chowk, Governor’s House and Secretariat at Lower Mall due to protests on Mall Road is a nuisance for thousands of citizens passing through the area.