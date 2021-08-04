Alvi to attend police function today

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will be the chief guest at a function on Police Shohada Day being observed by the Islamabad Territory Police on Wednesday.

The function will be held at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) at 6pm, police said. Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman will welcome the chief guest. A smart contingent of police will present guard of honour to the president.