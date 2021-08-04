 
close
Wed Aug 04, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 4, 2021

Alvi to attend police function today

National

OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 4, 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will be the chief guest at a function on Police Shohada Day being observed by the Islamabad Territory Police on Wednesday.

The function will be held at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) at 6pm, police said. Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman will welcome the chief guest. A smart contingent of police will present guard of honour to the president.

Latest News

More From Pakistan