Wed Aug 04, 2021
August 4, 2021

PTI leader Tanveerul Haq Thanvi joins PPP

Top Story

 
August 4, 2021

KARACHI: Former senator and PTI leader Maulana Tanveerul Haq Thanvi has bid farewell to the ruling party and announced to join the PPP. He announced to join the PPP at a press conference after meeting the PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Tuesday. Maulana Tanveerul Haq Thanvi was elected as a senator on MQM’s ticket. He joined the PTI only a few months ago.

