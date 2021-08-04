PTI leader Tanveerul Haq Thanvi joins PPP

KARACHI: Former senator and PTI leader Maulana Tanveerul Haq Thanvi has bid farewell to the ruling party and announced to join the PPP. He announced to join the PPP at a press conference after meeting the PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Tuesday. Maulana Tanveerul Haq Thanvi was elected as a senator on MQM’s ticket. He joined the PTI only a few months ago.