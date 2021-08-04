 
MoU signed

Lahore

 
August 4, 2021

LAHORE:The Department of Special Education, Punjab and Save the Children International, an international NGO, have agreed to work together to ensure the access of special children to education across the province. Both the parties signed an MoU to work for the education and rehabilitation of special children for five years. Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Ikhlaq, Secretary Special Education Dept Hassan Iqbal, DG Pervez Butt and Save the Children International Country Director Khurram Gondal and Director Programmes Ghulam Farooq Khan were present on the occasion.

