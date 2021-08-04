Solo photo exhibition ‘360’ opens

LAHORE:A solo photo exhibition titled ‘360’ by artist Asad Rana opened at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall here on Tuesday. Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi inaugurated the exhibition. Praising the artist for his outstanding efforts Zulfi said that the purpose of the exhibition was to present the beautiful land of Pakistan and other countries to the public. The photographs in the show illustrated different colours of the natural beauty of our country, he added. The exhibition included approximately 40 photographs by artist Asad Rana. He depicted Thailand, Dubai and various cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur in his photographs.