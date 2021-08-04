COVID-19 guidelines for Muharram

LAHORE:Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam has issued guidelines for Muharram Majalis and processions in the wake of fourth wave of Covid-19 Delta variant.

The secretary instructed the mourners to follow Covid SOPs during Majalis and processions, particularly ensuring masks and sanitizers. Zakirs should have vaccination to conduct Majalis. Elderly people, children and disables should avoid gatherings, she said.

Sarah Aslam said special vaccination camps will be in effect from first Muharram for on spot vaccination of individuals while attending the Majalis. She emphasised that all gatherings and Majalis should be held in open and ventilated areas.

Social distancing of six-feet is mandatory along with thermal screening of individuals at entrances. Special health desks should be established at entrances. Majalis where SOPs cannot be effectively regulated should be discouraged, she said. She instructed that lengthy Majalis should be avoided. All individuals should bring their own prayer mats from home. Districts and provincial administration should arrange proper arrangements in Imambargahs to follow COVID protocols, the secretary said.