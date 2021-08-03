Western cultural onslaught in full swing: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that the western cultural onslaught is in full swing against the Islamic civilization in shape of obscenity and waywardness, resulting in sharp increase in rape, sexual harassment and other crimes against women, which should serve as an eye opener for the rulers.

Secular lobbies under the western agenda are bent upon destroying the Muslim family values, he said while addressing a meeting of JI Women Wing at Mansoorah On Monday. He said it is a matter of sorrow and shame that the ruling party which came into power to make Pakistan a Madinah-like state has completely failed to protect women and weaker sections of the society. He urged JI women workers to confront the western vulgar agenda on all fronts including the promotion of decent and just values of Islamic civilization by promoting modesty, purdah, and social segregation, besides countering the anti-Islam propaganda through arguments and logic.