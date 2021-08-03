Lawyer files petition against Sindh cabinet’s move

SUKKUR: A senior lawyer filed a petition in Sukkur Bench of Sindh High Court against the Sindh cabinet’s decision of getting feuds resolved by tribal chieftains. The lawyer Shabbir Shar maintained in his petition that the Sindh High Court had outlawed tribal jirgas in 2004. Therefore, by announcing resolution of tribal feuds by tribal elders, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has violated the SHC decision.