Central Punjab Cricket Association Schools Cricket from Sept 15

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab will be extending complete support in the organisation of the PCB Central Punjab Schools Cricket Championship in four divisions of the province.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over an important meeting in connection with the holding of PCB’s Central Punjab Cricket Association Schools Cricket Championship here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

All important affairs regarding the promotion of cricket in the province and organisation of PCB Schools Cricket Championship were discussed in detail during the meeting. The championship is slated to be staged from September 15 to October 10.

Addressing the meeting, the Director General Sports said that over 2500 players would participate in the Schools Cricket Championship scheduled to be played in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha.