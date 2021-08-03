Ahsan, Hamza to battle today for Under-17 snooker title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The cueists from Punjab dominated the knockout round of the Seagold National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship 2021 at the PSB Complex in Lahore on Sunday.
According to the details made available by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), all the four quarter-finalists from the host province defeated their opponents. Later, Ahsan Ramzan and Hamza Ilyas forced their way into the final.
In the quarter-finals, held during the morning session, Ahsan trounced Jahanzaib Jahangir of Balochistan in straight frames with the scores of 93-5, 61-16, 63-36, 80-4, firing breaks of 60 and 80 in the first and last frames, respectively.
Zubair Tahir of Punjab whacked Hasnain Akhtar of Sindh 4-1 with the frame scores of 85-15, 65-31, 6-60, 63-49, 71-8. Muzammil Shaikh, also from Punjab, overpowered Muzammil Malik from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4-2 with the scores of 47-64, 41-51, 50-17, 48-17, 68-66, 81-61.
Hamza was awarded a walkover against Haroon Saleem of Sindh. In the semi-finals, which followed in the afternoon session, Ahsan edged out Zubair Tahir 4-2 with the frame scores of 57-46, 26-56, 53-18, 67-41, 8-56, 64-40.
Hamza blanked Muzammil Shaikh in straight frames with the scores of 70-57, 57-32, 66-35, 48-10. The best-of-nine-frame final between Ahsan and Hamza is scheduled to get under way at 11 am on Tuesday (today). Besides collecting a handsome purse of Rs50,000, the winner will also earn the right to represent the country in the IBSF World Under-17 Snooker Championship 2021 to be staged later this year.
Below 55 Kg
Gold, Usman, Champions Karate Club
Silver, Muhammad Adeel, Unique Karate Club
Bronze, Ali Khan, The Knowledge Home Karate Centre
Bronze, M Azeem Tahir, Karate Club
Individual Kata
Gold, Musab Ahmed, Unique Karate Club
Silver, Musa Tariq Kashif, Karate Club
Bronze, Umar Munawar, Champions Karate Club
Bronze, Aliyan Umar, East Karate Club
Team Kata
Gold, Unique Karate Club
Silver, The Knowledge Home Karate Centre
Bronze, Ultimate Martial Arts