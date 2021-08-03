Glacier kills tourist

MANSEHRA: A tourist from Quetta was buried alive under a snowy glacier in the Naran area of the Kaghan valley on Monday.Noroz Khan was taking a selfie near the Lambi Pati Naran glacier when it suddenly grounded and he was buried alive under the heavy mass of the snow.

The locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the victim from the snowy mass but he hadalready died. Eye-witnesses said the edge of the glacier at the entrance to Naran town had become slimed because of the scorching heat in the valley and suddenly collapsed. The body would be dispatched to Quetta on completion of the medico-legal formalities.