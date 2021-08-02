Arab Parliament team to be briefed on Kashmir, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The high echelon delegation of the Arab Parliament would be briefed about the Kashmir situation and developments with regard to Afghanistan during its stay that has already arrived here.

The delegation is led by Parliament’s Speaker Adel Abdul Rehman Al-Asoomi of Bahrain. The invitation for the visit was extended by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The delegation will also have meetings with top officials of the host country during its five days stay.

The Arab Parliament speaker was received by Senator Ms. Sana Jamali, who has been designated to conduct the visit. She received Speaker Al-Asoomi on arrival at the airport. It has been officially stated that visiting Arab Parliament speakers and the Senate of Pakistan will ink memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for institutional cooperation between the two parliaments.

The members of the delegation will also have meetings with the members of Parliament from Pakistan of various shades. It is understood the discussion will also hover around subjects of mutual interest. The visiting delegation will also brief its hosts about the Yemen situation where Houthi rebels have unleashed brutal attacks against the innocent people. Senator Ms. Sana Jamali, while receiving the guest, termed the Arab Parliament as an important forum for discussions on subjects of common interest.

The Arab legislatures would also be briefed about the legislating system prevailing in Pakistan. The Headquarter of the Arab Parliament is situated at historic Tahrir Square of Egyptian capital Cairo and it is likely that it would be shifted in Iraqi capital Baghdad soon.