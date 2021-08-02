‘Pakistan declared cheapest country to live in’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said Pakistan has been ranked as the cheapest country to live in by the World Population Review in its annual report about the “cost of living for countries in 2021”.

The minister of state took his social media account to reveal the report, saying the cost of living in Pakistan, according to the World Population Review index was 18.58 with 225.19 million population, followed by Afghanistan and India, where the cost of living was 24.51 and 25.14 with population of 39.835 million and 1.39 billion, respectively.

The minister said the cost of living in Uzbekistan was 30.25, in Nepal 30.69, in Nigeria 31.75, in Vietnam 38.72, in Malaysia 39.46, and in Brazil 42.64.

He said the most expensive countries to live in were Cayman Islands and Bermuda, where the cost of living was 141.64 and 138.22, respectively. Farrukh said the metrics used by the international organisation to determine the cost of living included rent index, purchasing power, consumer price and grocery indices.