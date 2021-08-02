Role of youth termed key to national development: Moot held for capacity building of Christian youth

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a three-day conference termed the role of the youths as key to the development of the country.

The three-day conference for social, political and economic development of Christian youths of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held in Dunga Gali. Organised by the Fatah Ministries, a non-governmental organisation, with the support of KP Directorate of Youth Affairs, the event was aimed at the capacity building of participants in various entrepreneurial areas in order to facilitate the young aspiring start-ups, said a press release.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani discussed the importance of inclusion of youth from minorities into the province’s political sphere, especially in the upcoming local government elections. He said that the development of youth had remained the primary focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government.

“The youth are now being considered as the agent of change and essential stakeholders in the policy-making process,” he said, adding, “Pakistan can progress only if youth of the country work together by overcoming religious, ethnic and linguistic barriers.”

Motivational Speaker Dr Hadsa Ghouri spoke on social development and empowerment of marginalised women. Highlighting the role of women in the progress of families, she stressed on attainment of education for young girls and skill development courses for the home-keeping women in order to peddle alternative economic sources for their families.

Hadsa, also sensitised young Christian women on potential entrepreneurial areas, and encouraged them to maximise their economic and transactional footprint socially through effective inclusion in economic activities of the province. Media and communication consultant Zeeshan Yaqoob took a session on Media and Digital Economy and discussed the entrepreneurial opportunities arising in the new digital media age.

Fatah Chairman Dr Shaleem Naeem said that 50 Christian young boys and girls from all the districts have participated in the conference, which not only helped in identification of the problems faced by minorities in various districts but also assisted in finding solutions for the future.