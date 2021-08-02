Call to check violence against women

LAHORE:Members of different NGOs here Sunday demanded the government check violence against women in country.

In a media briefing, an NGO Mumkin Alliance noted that crimes against women had increased. Salman Abid of IDEA demanded the government adopt a transparent mechanism to provide speedy justice to the victims. Bushra Khaliq of WISE (Women in Struggle for Empowerment) said, “Sense of impunity promoted violence against women because harassers knew they would be freed.”

She called for an end to the derogatory attitude towards women and stressed speedy trials of sexual crimes. Quoting a report of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, she said only 30 percent cases of domestic violence were reported. She demanded that the criminal justice system must be revised.

Nabila Shaheen of Aurat Foundation said realising that women had become more vulnerable, the government introduced safety apps PSCA, police Khidmat Markaz and helplines as formal structures to resolve issues but VAW is a behavioural and issue of the mindset.

Shahnawaz Khan of Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) demanded gender-based court be established for speedy justice for women and violence against women centres be made in all districts and rules of business of these centres be made. District women protection officers be appointed in every district and Women Protection Act be implemented urgently, he said.

Cops training: Around 35 personnel of security division and 19 of mobile squad were given fire practice at firing range in police lines during the last week.

In addition, security guards of 47 private companies were trained to fire 12-bore shotguns. During the last week, the Judicial Wing safely produced 4,493 accused from District Lahore and 32 accused from other districts in various courts. More than 70 platoons were dispatched to maintain law and order during protests in various parts of the city.