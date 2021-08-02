No let-up in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of fruits and vegetables continued while the authorities have yet to take action against the persons involved in overcharging and violation of the price list.

Unfortunately, Sahulat bazaars established by the district management to ensure availability of the perishable at official rates also failed as the sellers openly overcharged and continued selling rotten fruits and vegetables there. Furthermore, vendors at Bhatta Chowk Sahulat bazaar claimed that they were paying bribe to district higher authorities. It was brought into the notice of the public relation officer of the deputy commissioner who said that he would revert after taking action. Similarly, Sahulat Bazar of Chungi Dogaae was closed.

The situation in Shadman Sahulat Bazar – only claimed model bazaar was not different from other bazaars and open markets. The sellers here were selling rotten perishables at A-grade price while A-grade items were not sold.

This week again, a mainly increasing trend was witnessed in the prices of onion, garlic, tomato, green chili, ginger, and coriander and other vegetables and fruits. Whole chicken meat continued a downward trend as the consumption reduced.

This week, the price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs131 per kg, while it sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg, and chicken meat declined by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs190 per kg and sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs51 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-Grade Rs47 to 50 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade was increased by Re one per kg fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, and C-grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 71 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg, and C-grade at Rs50 to 52 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs90 per kg, fixed at Rs310 to 320 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Bitter gourd was gained by Rs31 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg. Spinach was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Zucchini white was gained by Rs31 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg and Zucchini local by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 114 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg.

The price of different varieties of apples was fixed at Rs48 to 145 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs180 to 220 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was gained by Rs22 per dozen, fixed at Rs90 to 95 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs42 to 44 per dozen, sold at Rs50 to 70 per dozen.

Apricot was reduced by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg. Mangoes of different varieties were gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 200 per kg. Plump A grade was gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs290 to 300 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, B-grade was by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 250 per kg. Grapes Sundarkhani was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs225 to 235 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg, grapes gola was fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.