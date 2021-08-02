Campuses reopen today

LAHORE:The public and private sector educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across the Punjab province will reopen after the annual summer break from Monday (today).

While there is no specific instructions about students’ attendance in colleges and universities, public and private schools have been directed to hold classes on alternate days i.e., 50 per cent attendance on a day. For public and private colleges, universities and degree awarding, the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab notification has directed the authorities concerned to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff with warning that in case of non-compliance the authorities concerned would be held responsible.