Computerised lockup system to be installed

LAHORE:Manual lockup system of prison barracks will be replaced with computerised central lockup system across the Punjab jails.

IG Jails has issued orders for implementation of a new lockup system in jails across Punjab including Lahore. Manual locks will be removed and computerised locks will be installed. A button will be used to close and open the barracks. Security cameras will monitor inmates. The IG directed for completing the lockup system of barracks in the current financial year.

geotag: Lahore police have decided to geotag the Chinese residences and offices to protect them. According to police, geotagging will make it easier for police to reach the spot in case of an emergency. In view of the current security situation, Lahore police are redesigning the security plan for the Chinese. The safety of Chinese citizens is one of the top priorities of the police.

According to a report submitted to the inspector general of police Punjab, the process of corona vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years is also in full swing and so far 65,645 officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years have been vaccinated against corona while a total of 117,948 officers over 30 years of age have been vaccinated. The remaining force and staff are being vaccinated without interruption.