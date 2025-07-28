Walking just 7000 steps daily slashes death risk by 47%, study finds

New study reveals the real step count for a longer life

A research conducted by the University of Sydney claims that the longstanding recommendation to walk 10,000 steps a day for optimal health may be overkill.

Researchers claim that walking just 7,000 steps daily nearly gives the same benefit as hitting the 10,000-step mark and can also slash the risk of death by 47%.

Published in The Lancet Public Health, the study analyzed 57 studies across 10+ countries, tracking step counts and the health outcomes linked to it.

The study led by professor Melody Ding discovered that walking 7,000 steps per day significantly lower risks of heart diseases, dementia (by 38%), type 2 diabetes (by 22%), depression, and cancer.

The study also noted that even 4000 steps marked measurable health benefits as compared to low activity levels. Beyond 7,000 steps, benefits still increase but at a slower rate.

The 10,000-step goal originated from a 1960s Japanese marketing campaign for pedometers and was not claimed by any medical research. Later, the notion was adapted as a trend and had broader positive perceptions among people.

The new study compared the benefits of the 10,000 steps milestone with 7,000 steps and found no significant improved health benefits. But in terms of practicality, 7,000 steps is more achievable for most people.

The lead researcher, however, encouraged 2000 to 4000 steps as compared to no or minimum physical activity.

Ding said: “Any increase in daily steps, even modest ones like 4,000 steps, delivers health benefits compared to very low activity levels. When possible, targeting around 7,000 steps per day can substantially reduce risks for many chronic diseases and adverse health outcomes.”

Ding further noted: “Higher step counts beyond 7,000 may add extra benefits, but the improvement rate slows.”

While talking about the benefits of physical activity and walking, researchers stated: “It’s also important to note that while walking offers great health benefits, it is not a complete 'package' in itself. Everyday movements count — like getting off the bus a stop earlier or choosing stairs over elevators. Try to also incorporate strength training and mobility exercise into a weekly routine for more complete health benefits.”

The study also has limitations, including potential health risks (e.g., in older adults) that require further research. Future studies on step counts should focus on variations based on age, health status, and region.