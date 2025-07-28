German passenger train derails into forest

Germany witnessed a tragic train crash on July 27, 2025, when a local train left the railway track and went into a forest which took 3 lives and around 50 were injured out of 100 passengers.

The German train incident happened in the south-west remote area of Deutschland, between Munderkingen and Reidlingen near Stuttgart after a heavy rainfall on site.

German Chancellor, Freidrich Merz turned to X (formerly Twitter) and penned: “The train accident in the Biberach district shocks me. We mourn the victims. I express my condolences to their relatives.”

“I am in close contact with the Interior Minister and the Transport Minister and have asked them to support the rescue forces with all available means,” the CDU leader concluded.

Officials believe the water in tracks caused a landslide on a slope adjacent to the railway derailment which later led to the tragedy.

The train driver, a railway employee and a passenger are deceased and around 50 are in the Trauma Surgery department due to severe type of injuries as per up to date reports from Ulm University Hospital.