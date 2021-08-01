Twin cities log 7 more corona deaths, 531 fresh cases

Rawalpindi : Another seven patients have died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district which is the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in a day after May 20 this year while as many as 531 new patients have been reported positive from the region taking the tally to 114,234 on Saturday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak is getting more and more intense at least in the twin cities with every passing day. It is alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district has jumped to over 12.6 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ that a total of 1,564 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours of which 197 were reported positive for the infection. The positivity rate has been recorded as 12.61 per cent.

The death of seven more patients from the region has taken the COVID-19 death toll to 1,833. The virus claimed another five lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from Rawalpindi to 1,032.

Another 172 patients belonging to the district have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 26,930 of which 24,886 patients have recovered while the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,012 on Saturday.

According to the health department, a total of 87 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 925 patients from Rawalpindi district were in home isolation on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 801 while 359 new patients were reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT that took the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 87,304.

To date, a total of 83,234 patients from ICT have recovered from coronavirus illness while the number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 3269 on Saturday after addition of 238 active cases to the existing pool.