Rains continue to haunt residents of low-lying areas

Rawalpindi : The residents of the city living along with the Nullah Leh are constantly facing the fear of floods during the ongoing monsoon season that will last for some more weeks.

According to the details, the residents of the low-lying areas are now looking towards the local authorities that they believe would take all-out measures to protect their life and property.

Asad Abbas, a resident of Phagwari area, said “We feel confident because the government has put in place a modern early warning system that can save the lives of the people in case of a flood.”

“But if there is a flood then the government will not be able to protect our properties. The residents of this area have faced huge losses in the past due to floods but they want an end to this kind of situation,” he said.

The Rawalpindi district administration has issued a flood alert for Nullah Leh and ten major rain drains of the city on the basis of the forecast of heavy rains by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The local authorities have informed that in case of floods they would provide food, shelter, and medical facilities to the affected residents. The staff members of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have been deployed in low-lying areas to drain rainwater. The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has claimed that it has cleaned all the small and big drains so there is very little chance of flooding in Nullah Leh.

Seema Bibi, a resident of Dhoke Najju, said “They have been quite worried due to heavy rains after mid of July but, fortunately, everyone is safe here. The fear of flood always grips our mind and it is quite difficult to get rid of it.”

She said “The coming weeks are also tough because the rains will continue to haunt us till the end of the monsoon season.”